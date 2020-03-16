Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,632 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Xperi worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 137,434.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 891,950 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 352,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 266,790 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

