Citigroup Inc. Acquires 45,286 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Interface worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Interface by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Interface by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 394,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $526.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Interface’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

