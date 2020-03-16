Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 179.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78,053 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of NOW worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 131,568 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NOW by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,739 shares during the period.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $684.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. NOW Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

