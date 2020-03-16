Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SAFT opened at $76.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

