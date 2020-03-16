Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other Ingevity news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

