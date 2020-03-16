Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.36. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

