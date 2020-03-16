Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.