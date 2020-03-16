Citigroup Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PFS opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $890.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

