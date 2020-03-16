Citigroup Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after buying an additional 193,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 785,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

