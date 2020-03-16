Citigroup Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $588.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

