Citigroup Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Veracyte worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $21,541,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 279,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $988.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,501 shares of company stock worth $2,309,340. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

