Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

