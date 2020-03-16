Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,152 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $76.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.