Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,714 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

