Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.10 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.02 million, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

