Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 84,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,679 shares of company stock worth $18,819,188 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

