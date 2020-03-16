Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.