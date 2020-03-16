Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 6.67% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWVG opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

