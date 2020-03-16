Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $45,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

NBLX stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Insiders purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007 in the last ninety days.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

