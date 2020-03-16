Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of CLAR opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

