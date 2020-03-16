Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 105,180,000 shares. Currently, 42.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

