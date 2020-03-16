Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 755,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Clorox by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $167.77 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $178.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

