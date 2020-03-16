Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

NYSE CLX traded up $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $178.88. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,402.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,542 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,433 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

