CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 285,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.45% of CNX Resources worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,284.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 411,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,719,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 10,558,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.