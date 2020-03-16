Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,233,380 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,233,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,719,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.39% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL traded down $17.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.11. 22,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $121.18 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

