Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,891,527 QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,891,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,653,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 3.26% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. CSFB raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QTS traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.25 and a beta of 0.66.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

