Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,651,404 Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,072,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.03% of Weyerhaeuser at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 209,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.