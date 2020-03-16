Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 12.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $717,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after buying an additional 344,876 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,188.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 355,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 328,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 257,863 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 12,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

HPP stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

