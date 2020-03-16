Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.28% of Alliant Energy worth $168,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

