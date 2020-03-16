Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.51% of Simon Property Group worth $1,200,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.08.

NYSE:SPG traded down $12.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.84. 149,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

