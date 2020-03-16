Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748,940 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up approximately 1.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Regency Centers worth $546,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.77. 46,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,178. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on REG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.