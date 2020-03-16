Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Cheniere Energy worth $125,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,836. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.