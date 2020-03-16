Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 1,114,924 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Public Storage worth $1,061,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Argus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,470. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $201.19 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

