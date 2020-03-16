Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys New Shares in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,902,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,149,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of GDS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its position in GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,405 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,777. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.