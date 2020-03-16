Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,081,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,517,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $320,756,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $319,827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $316,567,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PEAK traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 186,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,674. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

