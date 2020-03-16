Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys New Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,951,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Store Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. 226,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.