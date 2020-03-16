Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,294,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239,525 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 2.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.93% of Invitation Homes worth $1,117,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVH stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

