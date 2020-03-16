Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357,437 shares during the period. Vereit makes up about 2.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of Vereit worth $858,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Vereit by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 185,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vereit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vereit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vereit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 229,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

VER traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 158,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681,374. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

