Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 64,734.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America accounts for 1.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 10.43% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $654,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after acquiring an additional 959,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,001,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.64, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.