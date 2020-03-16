Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.26 Billion Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,187,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671,492 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 3.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 10.67% of VICI Properties worth $1,256,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other VICI Properties news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 224,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

