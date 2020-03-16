Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,785 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up 3.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.75% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,341,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $23.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.30. 12,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,903. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $250.24 and a one year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

