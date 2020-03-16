Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.91 Billion Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,378,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,224 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 4.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 5.77% of Welltower worth $1,911,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. 1,640,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

