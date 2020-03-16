Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $163.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 651,508 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.70% of Cousins Properties worth $163,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. 27,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

