Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $175.78 Million Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 9.24% of Taubman Centers worth $175,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.45.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.