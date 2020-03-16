Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $216.74 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,586,987 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.48% of Kimco Realty worth $216,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 304,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

