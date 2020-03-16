Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $434.83 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,014,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,552 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 16.00% of SITE Centers worth $434,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $7.05. 59,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,058. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

