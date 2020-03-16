Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $454.51 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 454.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 3.42% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $454,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after buying an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 73,338 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HST traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

