Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $494.15 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 913,282 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.69% of AvalonBay Communities worth $494,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

NYSE AVB traded down $16.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.82. 305,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.97. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $179.12 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

