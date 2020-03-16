Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $612.04 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,782,030 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.55% of Realty Income worth $612,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $7.30 on Monday, reaching $64.62. 1,383,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,849. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

