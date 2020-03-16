Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $746.29 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 12.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $746,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.77. 140,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,575. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

